Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted In UK; India Launch Soon

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will make its global debut at EICMA 2024

It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is in the pipeline and will be launched in India soon. In fact, the motorcycle is production ready and was spotted in Europe. Expect Royal Enfield to launch the new Classic 650 in India in the next couple of months, at EICMA 2024. It will be the fifth motorcycle to get the 648 cc parallel-twin engine setup after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650.

The photos show that the motorcycle gets a similar design to the current Classic 350, with a similarly shaped fuel tank, fenders and body panels. The round headlight, spoked wheels, retro 'Royal Enfield' logo and the dual-tone colour scheme is again similar to the current Classic 350, which was recently updated with new features and new colour schemes. The engine case along with the exhaust, is done in chrome as well, keeping in line with the retro theme.

The Classic 650 will continue to get the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine will get a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Expect the engine and the motorcycle to have a relaxed riding character much like the Classic 350. The motorcycle is likely to get a 320 mm disc up front with a 255 mm disc at the rear, similar to the Interceptor 650. Royal Enfield might also offer alloy wheels as an option, for the Classic 650.

Like we said earlier, the global unveil for the Classic 650 will happen at EICMA 2024 and the prices could be revealed at Motoverse 2024. We expect the Classic 650 to be positioned between the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, making it one of the more affordable 650s from RE. In terms of rivals, it will only have the BSA Gold Star 650, which is of course, a single.

