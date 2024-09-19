Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched With A New 'Battalion Black' Variant; Priced At Rs. 1.75 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black will be available for test rides soon

The Royal Enfield Bullet with its iconic silhouette, big badges on the side, bench seat and the gold pinstripes became the mainstay of Royal Enfield when it was on sale. But the motorcycle was given a revamp last year with the J-series engine, new colour schemes and new features. But it looks like Royal Enfield wants to revive the same sentiment that the old Bullet with the UCE engine offered, with the new 'Battalion Black' variant, priced at Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Bullet 350 with the 'Battalion Black' colour brings back all the design elements that made the Bullet, the Bullet. The gold pinstriping is back and so is the bench seat. The big badges on the side panels are back as well and the rear section sees the old taillamp, found on the earlier models. Other updates include chrome rims with spoke wheels.

The motorcycle continues to get the same 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine making 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Bullet Battalion Black variant gets a 300 mm front disc and 153 mm drum brake at the rear, with single channel ABS. It will be positioned right above the military variant.

In terms of rivals, the Bullet 350 continues to go up against the Honda CB350, Jawa 350 and its sibling, the Classic 350, which was recently updated.