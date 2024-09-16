Royal Enfield Opens Exclusive Apparel Brand Store In Pune

The Royal Enfield lifestyle apparel store is located in Hadapsar, Pune at Amanora Mall

Royal Enfield, the biggest player in the mid-size motorcycle segment, inaugurated a new apparel brand store in Pune, Maharashtra. The new store, located at the Amanora Mall in Hadapar, Pune will cater to Royal Enfield motorcycle enthusiasts and offer riding gear, lifestyle apparel, accessories and so on. In addition to a wide range of riding jackets like the Nirvik V2, Crossroader and Streetwind Eco, the store features helmets and an extensive collection of men's and womens' lifestyle apparel, including shirts, t-shirts, trousers, bags, and shoes.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches New Revit Riding Jackets

Speaking about the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said "Pune is one of the top cities in India with a vibrant motorcycling culture. With the launch of our exclusive apparel store in Pune, we're expanding our retail footprint to offer high-quality riding gear and lifestyle apparel with increased accessibility. This new store is dedicated to versatile products designed for exceptional comfort, adaptability, and protection. We remain committed to supporting our motorcycling community ensuring they are prepared for any adventure with safe, functional and stylish ride gear."

Along with its aggressive expansion of motorcycle portfolio, Royal Enfield is also rapidly launching new riding gear. After the recent launch of its Crossroaders riding jacket, Royal Enfield has now launched the Royal Enfield X Revit all-weather riding gear. The Royal Enfield X Revit collection will have jackets, trousers and gloves for men and women. The gear will have advanced armour, detachable liners and adjustability for a nice fit, suitable for all weather and terrains.