Royal Enfield Launches New Revit All-Weather Gear In India

The Royal Enfield X Revit Riding gear is offered in two lines - Sahara Air & Darcha Pro

Along with its aggressive expansion of motorcycle portfolio, Royal Enfield is also rapidly launching new riding gear. After the recent launch of its Crossroaders riding jacket, Royal Enfield has now launched the Royal Enfield X Revit all-weather riding gear. The Royal Enfield X Revit collection will have jackets, trousers and gloves for men and women. The gear will have advanced armour, detachable liners and adjustability for a nice fit, suitable for all weather and terrains.

The Royal Enfield X Revit collection has two apparel lines - Sahara Air and Darcha. The Sahara Air riding jacket is priced at Rs. 26,990 and is a mix of waterproof and mesh construction. RE claims that this is a versatile jacket suited for all weather conditions. The Sahara Air gloves are priced at Rs. 8,990 and are made of mesh-stretch fabric and gets a TPR knuckle protector along with a pull-tab and a hook-look strap.

Next, we come to the Darcha line, the Darcha Pro jacket gets CE-level 2 armour along with reflective detailing. It is priced at Rs. 29,990. The Darcha Pro trousers are priced at Rs. 22,990 and claim to offer excellent protection and convenience. It gets separate detachable liners for cold and rain along with good ventilation.

Lastly, the Darcha Pro gloves are engineered for unstable weather conditions. They feature a new TPR knuckle protector and sliders for enhanced protection. The gloves also get a rugged pull tab and secure closure, along with increased visibility and touchscreen compatibility. The gloves are priced at Rs. 10,990.