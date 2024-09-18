Royal Enfield Launches Women's Riding Wear: Check What's On Offer

Royal Enfield has launched its new range of lifestyle apparel and riding gear for women, starting at Rs 990. The new range of riding gear includes:

Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket (Rs 6,500): The sustainable riding jacket for women is made from 75 repurposed PET bottles and 100% recycled materials.

Tourer Women's Riding Jacket (Rs 9,950): Offers top-tier protection with CE Level 2 SAFE TECH armour at the shoulders, elbows, and back, crafted from stretchable, breathable polyester mesh. Features multiple pockets, reflective elements, and CE CLASS A certification.

Ride More Leggings (Rs 5,500): Equipped with CE Level 2 Safe Tech knee protectors and CE Level 1 ESA hip protectors, these high-abrasion Poly Lycra leggings offer a pre-curved fit, RE branding, two back pockets, and CE CLASS A certification.

Ride More Boots (Rs 6,000): Made from high-quality, abrasion-resistant leather with a rubber sole and moulded TPR ankle protector. It features a padded interior, toe shift patch, removable and washable inner sole, and reflective elements for enhanced visibility.

Hustle Women's Gloves (Rs 990): Made from 100% polyester air mesh with microsuede and poly stretch fabric, featuring TPR knuckle protection and 4mm rubber sponge palm protection.

Street ace Women's Gloves (Rs 1,290): Similar to the Hustle gloves but with full-finger style, offering ventilation, safety, and a stylish design.

Half and Full Face Helmets (Rs 2,200): Explore our range of helmets designed for maximum safety and comfort, combining durability with sleek aesthetics.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said, “With the launch of our women's wear collection, we aim to inspire a new generation of women to embrace their passion for motorcycling and adventure with confidence, while creating a supportive and inspiring community where women can connect, express their freedom, share their passion, and encourage fellow women riders to join the ride. The collection on offer is more than just riding gear - it is a statement of freedom, self-expression, and inclusivity.”