Triumph Speed T4 Launched At Rs 2.17 Lakh; Speed 400 Updated

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday expanded the 400-cc modern classic family with the launch of Triumph Speed T4 at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has sold over 60,000 units of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X since their introduction last year.

The 398-cc engine of Speed T4 is in a different state of tune than the Speed 400, generating 31 PS and 36 Nm. The engine output is 10 PS and 1.5 Nm lower than the Speed 400. Triumph claims the engine provides a distinct ride character with great low-end torque and a deep exhaust note. The engine kicks in higher torque between 3500-5500 rpm, giving an enhanced low to mid-speed rideability with fewer gear shifts. This has been achieved by increasing engine inertia by 30%, as compared to Speed 400, to bring in low rpm stability.

In terms of hardware, the Triumph Speed T4 gets a manual throttle body control, slipper clutch, 43 mm telescopic fork, dual channel ABS, and semi-digital console with USB port. The Speed T4 will be available in three colours: Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black. Speed T4 is set to compete with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350.

Triumph also updated the Speed 400 with the introduction of Model Year 2025. It gets new tyres, adjustable levers and fresh paint schemes. Triumph Speed 400 MY25 is launched at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, commented, “With the launch of the Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400, we continue our commitment to expanding Triumph's range in India. These models blend heritage with innovation, offering both relaxed and performance-oriented riders something special. The Triumph and Bajaj Alliance has put out almost 60,000 bikes of the TR series to over 50 countries including India."