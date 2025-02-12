Triumph Speed T4 Gets Price Cut Of Up To Rs 18,000

Triumph Speed T4 is the most affordable motorcycle of the brand in India
Triumph Speed T4 was launched in the Indian market in 2024 and is regarded as an affordable version of the Speed 400. Initially, the bike had a price tag of Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable bike of the brand in the country. To further improve its appeal in terms of pricing, the brand started offering a year-end discount of Rs 18,000 on the bike bringing down the price of the bike to Rs 1.99 lakh. Now, two months into 2025 the brand is still offering the aforementioned price as the ex-showroom price tag on the official website.
The bike is placed below the Triumph Speed 400 in the brand's lineup and comes with certain differences when compared to the Speed 400. Specifically, the bike comes with 43 mm telescopic forks replacing the USD units at the front and a gas monoshock at the rear end. The braking is the responsibility of a 300 mm single disc brake at the front and a 230 mm disc brake at the rear end. These elements are merged well with the neo-retro design with a round headlamp and a rounded design for the tank. Meanwhile, the tail section gets a sleek appearance.
Also Read: TVS Motor Announces Plan To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore In Karnataka
Powering the Triumph Speed T4 is a 398.15 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder version of the engine. This unit is tuned to produce 30.6 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed transmission with a wet, multi-plate clutch. All of this brings the weight of the bike to 180 kg. Along with this, the bike features an analog speedometer with an integrated LCD screen maintaining its neo-retro persona. All of this makes the bike a suitable rival for models like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the Hero Mavrick 440.
The bike is placed below the Triumph Speed 400 in the brand's lineup and comes with certain differences when compared to the Speed 400. Specifically, the bike comes with 43 mm telescopic forks replacing the USD units at the front and a gas monoshock at the rear end. The braking is the responsibility of a 300 mm single disc brake at the front and a 230 mm disc brake at the rear end. These elements are merged well with the neo-retro design with a round headlamp and a rounded design for the tank. Meanwhile, the tail section gets a sleek appearance.
Also Read: TVS Motor Announces Plan To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore In Karnataka
Powering the Triumph Speed T4 is a 398.15 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder version of the engine. This unit is tuned to produce 30.6 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed transmission with a wet, multi-plate clutch. All of this brings the weight of the bike to 180 kg. Along with this, the bike features an analog speedometer with an integrated LCD screen maintaining its neo-retro persona. All of this makes the bike a suitable rival for models like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the Hero Mavrick 440.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world