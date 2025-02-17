Triumph Speed T4 Gets Four New Colour Options, Check Pics

Triumph introduced the 2025 version of the Speed T4 earlier this month. Now, the brand has announced four new colors for the Triumph Speed T4. It has also got a few design revisions for the new version. The Triumph Speed T4 borrows inspiration from the Speed 400, however, it has been equipped with fewer features for a budget-friendly purchase.

Triumph Speed T4: Engine And Powertrain

The Triumph Speed T4 has a 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder, engine, connected to a 6-speed gearbox. It generates a peak power and torque of 31 Hp and 36 Nm, respectively.

Triumph Speed T4: Features

The Triumph Speed T4 is equipped with features like- a USB port, analogue speedometer, multi-function LCD screen, dual channel ABS, and more. It has also got a few revisions and features a sleek tire sticker design, a 3D emblem flaunting- "Speed T4", and a steel-finished exhaust.



The Triumph Speed T4 gets four new colors

The Speed T4 now gets four new colors as well - Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black / Storm Grey.



The colors include- Pearl Metallic White, Pearl Metallic White, Pearl Metallic White, and Storm Grey.

Triumph Speed T4: Price And Rivals

The 2025 Triumph Speed T4 is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.99 lakh. The order book is already open for the motorcycle. The Triumph Speed T4 rivals the likes of the Harley Davidson X440, Yezdi Roadster, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350.