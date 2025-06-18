Triumph Speed T4 Gets New Baja Orange Color, Check Price

Triumph has introduced a new color for the Speed T4 in India, called the Baja Orange. However, there has been no design or mechanical change introduced to the motorcycle, and it retains the same engine and design as seen on the other models. The Triumph Baja Orange variant is available at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Speed T4: Engine And Powertrain

The Triumph Speed T4 has a 398.15 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, mated with a 6-speed gearbox. It is capable of delivering 30.6 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,000 rpm.

Triumph Speed T4: Features

The Triumph Speed T4 gets an all-LED headlamp, LED DRL and rear light signature, and an analog speedometer with an integrated multi-functional LCD screen, maintaining its neo-retro persona. It also has a USB port, dual-channel ABS, and more.

Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4: Color Options

The Triumph Speed T4 earlier had only four color options- Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black / Storm Grey. However, now gets a new color on the palette, called the Baja Orange.

Triumph Speed T4: Price And Rivals

The Triumph Speed T4 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. It rivals the likes of the Harley-Davidson X440, Yezdi Roadster, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, and Jawa 42 FJ 350.