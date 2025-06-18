2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 Breaks Cover With New Colour Schemes

Suzuki has unveiled the 2025 Burgman 400 in Europe. The maxi scooter now has new colors in the palette. However, it retains the same design, features, and mechanical upgrades. The 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 will now be available in three new color options- Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Bright Metallic Blue, and Black version with Golden Rims.

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 receives no mechanical changes and retains the same power unit as its previous model. It is powered by a 400cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works jointly with a CVT gearbox. It produced a peak power and torque output of 30 hp and 36 Nm, respectively.

Suzuki Burgman 400

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Features

The 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 is equipped with features such as a twin-pod analog instrument console with an LCD instrument cluster, traction control, and an all-LED lighting setup. It also gets dual-channel ABS for safer braking.

2025 Suzuki Burgman 400: Hardware

The 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400 is based on a steel underbone frame. The suspension duty is performed by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. It has 15-inch wheels in the front and 13-inch wheels in the rear. Also, the braking is managed by a 260 mm disc at the front and a 210 mm disc at the rear.

2025 Suzuki Burgam 400: Price, Launch

The current iteration of the Suzuki Burgman 400 is priced at around USD 9,200. The 2025 model has now been unveiled and is expected to get a slight hike in prices. However, the brand has not yet clarified its launch in the Indian market and indicates that Suzuki will continue to focus on the smaller engine Burgam, available in India.