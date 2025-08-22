Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gets New Color Options For Sigma, Delta Variants

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the Phantom Blaq edition for the Grand Vitara, and has now updated its lineup with more color options for the entry-level Delta and Delta + variants of the Hyundai Creta rival. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma variant now gets Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, and Pearl Midnight Black. Meanwhile, Delta and the Delta + have now been updated with a new color option, which is the Pearl Midnight Black.

While the Grand Vitara Sigma variant was earlier available with just one color option, Arctic White, the new colors give it four options now. Also, the Grand Vitara is now available with seven color options, namely- Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Chestnut Brown, and the newly launched Pearl Midnight Black in the base trims too.

According to media reports, the bookings for the new color variants of the Grand Vitara are set to commence from 21st August 2025. Also, the brand will dispatch the Delta and Sigma models from August and mid-September, respectively.

All trims of the Grand Vitara come standard with six airbags-front, side, and curtain. This package also includes an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and EBD, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a 1.5-liter NA petrol and a strong hybrid engine, available as options that deliver 102 hp and 91 hp, respectively. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start at Rs 11.42 lakh, ex-showroom.