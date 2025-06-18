2025 Honda SP125, SP160 Gets TFT Screen; Check Price, Features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is working on updating its motorcycle lineup. As part of the process, the Japanese automaker has launched the latest iteration of the SP125 and the SP160 with a TFT instrument cluster. Apart from that, the bikes also get cosmetic changes. With these revisions in place, the SP125 now starts at Rs 92,678 (ex-showroom), while the slightly bigger SP160 comes at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new TFT instrument cluster in both the commuter motorcycles enables Bluetooth connectivity. It also opens doors to connectivity features via Honda RoadSync application which also has turn-by-turn navigation on the screen. Additionally, it provides all the necessary information like real-time fuel economy, range and average fuel efficiency while also displaying the basics like speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, and trip meter.

The bikes come with an idle start/stop function that enhances fuel efficiency by automatically turning off the engine during short pauses. Additionally, there is a silent starter that eliminates the jolt when starting the engine. Furthermore, the manufacturer has refreshed the graphic design on the SP125, while the SP160 features a new LED headlight.

The Honda SP125 continues to have the same mechanics. It still has the same 123 cc single-cylinder which produces 10 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel via a 5-speed multiplate wet clutch.

Similarly, the Honda SP160 continues to seek power from a 162 cc single-cylinder engine. This unit produces 13 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It works in conjunction with a 5-speed transmission multi-plate wet clutch. This unit is nestled in a diamond type frame.