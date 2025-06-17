Honda Rebel 500 Starts Reaching Dealerships: Top 5 Things About It

The Honda Rebel 500 was launched in March 2025. However, it is now that the cruiser motorcycle has started reaching dealerships across the country. It rivals other bikes like the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Kawasaki's Vulcan S, and Eliminator 500, available in the Indian market. Here are the specs and details of the Honda Rebel 500 that you must check out.

Honda Rebel 500: Price

The Honda Rebel 500 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Honda Rebel 500: Dimensions And Ergonomics

The Honda Rebel 500 measures 2205 mm in length, is 810 mm wide, and stands tall at 1090 mm in height. It has a 1490 mm wheelbase and offers a ground clearance of 125 mm. Also, the 690 mm seat height makes it a comfortable ride for medium-height riders.

Honda Rebel 500 dimensions

Honda Rebel 500: Hardware

The Honda Rebel 500 is based on a tubular steel chassis. It features telescopic front forks and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear. The cruiser motorcycle's braking duty is performed by the 296mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc on the rear, both of which are complemented by dual-channel ABS. The cruiser is equipped with 16-inch wheels fitted with Dunlop tyres.

Honda Rebel 500: Features

The Honda Rebel 500 features a 100 mm diameter screen displaying speed, gear position, trip meter, and fuel gauge with excellent sunlight readability for effortless monitoring. It also gets an all-LED setup, a charging socket, and a dual-channel ABS.

Honda Rebel 500 features

Honda Rebel 500: Engine Specs

The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 45.59 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and generates 43.3 Nm of torque while revving at 6,000 rpm. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed transmission, designed for robust low-end torque.