Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India: Attention-Grabbing Highlights

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has finally launched the Rebel 500 after many speculations in the Indian market. Competing against the likes of Kawasaki Eliminator, the bike has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the latest addition to the lineup of motorcycles sold via BigWing outlets and is available for bookings with the deliveries commencing from June 2025. Here we take a look at some of the major highlights of the cruiser.

Honda Rebel 500: Appearance

With a cruiser-type body, the Honda Rebel gets a neo-retro appeal. It has a round LED headlamp with a unique shape for the fuel tank and curved fenders. The bike gets a low-slung design with handlebars placed rather high compared to the seat. It also gets front-set footpegs with an exposed frame. Complementing the design is the Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic paint scheme.

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Confirmed For June 4

Honda Rebel 500: Engine

The Rebel 500 is equipped with a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 45.59 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and generates 43.3 Nm of torque while revving at 6,000 rpm. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed transmission, designed for robust low-end torque.

Honda Rebel 500: Features

The Honda Rebel 500 comes with a set of simple features needed on a motorcycle. To begin with, the bike gets all LED lighting. Adding to this is a negative LED instrument cluster, a charging socket, and a dual-channel ABS.

Honda Rebel 500: Hardware

Based on a tubular steel chassis, the Rebel 500 features telescopic front forks and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is managed by a combination of a 296mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, both of which are complemented by dual-channel ABS. The cruiser is equipped with 16-inch wheels fitted with Dunlop tires.