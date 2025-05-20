2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Confirmed For June 4

Classic Legends has announced its plans to launch the 2025 iteration of the Yezdi Adventure on June 4, 2025. Earlier, the brand had scheduled the launch for May 15, 2025. However, considering the India-Pakistan conflict, the brand decided to reschedule the event. In a statement, Classic Legends said, "to stand with our forces and show solidarity. We have therefore taken the decision to postpone the event out of respect for the prevailing priorities."



Circling back to the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, this iteration is expected to bring major changes as it is the first update since the brand made revisions to the bike in August 2024. Hence, this iteration might bring in a few prominent changes, like a new LED headlight. Speculating on the design, it might be an asymmetrical setup to offer a unique look. Adding to this, there might be some other aesthetic changes differentiating it from its predecessors.

Adding to this, the consumers might get to see an extended list of features on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure. This might be an important move, considering it can improve the bike's position against its rivals. Furthermore, it might contribute to increasing its appeal for consumers. The current feature list consists of an integrated USB charger, Bluetooth capability, guided navigation, and three modes for the ABS: road, rain, and off-road. In off-road mode, the ABS on the rear wheel can be completely turned off.



In terms of mechanics, the 2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to be the same as the outgoing model. It will continue to have the same engine and chassis. It gets a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 29 hp of power and 29 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is to be noted that there might be changes aimed at making the bike OBD-2B compliant.



Currently, the Yezdi Adventure comes at a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). With the updates in place, the price list might get an upward revision.