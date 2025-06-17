Bajaj Chetak 3001 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99,990

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak 3001, a new electric scooter that builds on the success of the Chetak 2903 and the popular Chetak 35 Series platform. Priced at Rs. 99,990 (ex-showroom), the Chetak 3001 is built on a new EV architecture that features floorboard-mounted 3.0 kWh battery. This layout helps lower the scooter's centre of gravity, improving overall stability while also freeing up space. The result is a roomier floorboard and a massive 35-litre underseat storage space, making it one of the most practical electric scooters in its class.

With a certified range of 127 km, the Chetak 3001 promises to cover both daily commutes and short weekend rides with ease. Bajaj is also offering a 750 W charger that can juice the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in just 3 hours and 50 minutes, which is one of the quicker charging times in the segment. Bajaj is offering an optional TecPac technology suite on the Chetak 3001. This package includes features such as - call accept/reject functionality, music control, guide-me-home lights, hill-hold assist, reverse mode with light and auto-flashing stop lamp.

The Chetak 3001 continues to be the only metal-bodied electric scooter in its class and is also IP67-rated, ensuring protection against dust and water. To further offer better accessibility, the Chetak 3001 will soon be available for purchase on Amazon, allowing customers to book the vehicle online.

Bajaj Chetak ended FY25 Q4 (January-March 2025) as India's best-selling electric scooter, driven largely by the success of the 35 Series (including the Chetak 3501 and 3502). The new Chetak 3001 looks set to continue that momentum.