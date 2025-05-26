2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Coming Soon: Here's All About It

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the 2025 Pulsar, which will be the most powerful model of its family. This new version comes with enhanced features designed to provide a smoother and safer riding experience. The Pulsar NS400Z has begun arriving at showrooms across India, with deliveries expected to start in the first week of June 2025. Let's take a closer look at what's new.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What's New?

Design and Comfort: This bike features an aggressive streetfighter style with LED headlights and distinctive daytime running lights. Its seat height is 807 mm and it weighs 174 kg, making it both easy to manage and visually striking. It also includes adjustable levers for a comfortable riding position.

Engine Performance: The 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine meets the latest OBD-2B emission standards, delivering 39.4 hp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Features: The bike comes with four ride modes-Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road-as well as switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and a full-color LCD screen that supports Bluetooth for navigation and music.

Wider Rear Tyre for Improved Grip: The rear tyre has been upgraded from a 140-section to a 150-section Apollo Alpha H1 tyre with an aim to enhance grip and stability, particularly in corners.

Braking System: The motorcycle now features sintered brake pads replacing the older ones. This change aims to significantly improve braking performance and reduce brake fade.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Price, Delivery Details

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar is priced at Rs 1.81 Lakh (ex-showroom. It comes in four colors: Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. Deliveries are set to start in the first week of June 2025.

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has significantly improved both performance and safety with the recent upgrades. Despite a small price increase, it still offers great value in the 400cc motorcycle category.