2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch; Gets Significant Updates

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is all set to be launched soon and has already started reaching dealerships. Being the flagship Pulsar model, it is the most powerful Pulsar and is one of the most affordable 400 cc motorcycles that you can buy in India today. While Bajaj hasn't made anything official, the new motorcycle has been spotted at dealerships and from what we can see, it now gets Apollo Alpha H1 radial tyres with a fatter 150 section tyre at the rear. Earlier, the motorcycle was shod with 140 section MRF Revz tyre at the rear. The front also gets an Apollo Alpha H1 tyre.

In addition to the new tyres, the Pulsar NS400Z also gets sintered brake pads, instead of the organic brake pads it used to get earlier. But the Grimeca callipers stay as before. Both these changes should make the motorcycle's riding experience better, offering better grip and stability along with increased braking performance.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z continues to get a 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is likely to get a small bump in the power as well. Currently, it makes 39.45 hp at 8,800 rpm along with 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The engine is now compliant with OBD-2B norms as well.

The prices of the motorcycle currently start at Rs. 1.81 lakh. We expect Bajaj to increase the prices by Rs. 10,000 or so. But in all probability, the price will be under Rs. 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).



