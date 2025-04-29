New Bajaj Dominar Launch Next In Line; Here's What We Know So Far

Bajaj is gearing up for the launch of the new Dominar 400 in the Indian market. Though the updated model has been spotted at dealerships, it has not been launched officially by the brand. The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 retains most of the design elements from its current model on sale, but it hosts a bunch of new technical features.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400- Engine, Powertrain

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 retains the engine from its current model, however, it will be tuned to comply with the OBD-2B norms. It has a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 39 bhp and 35 Nm, respectively.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400- Design Changes

Not much has changed in the 2025 interaction of the Bajaj Dominar 400. It retains the same mechanicals, and design elements. The Dominar 400 also comes with a factory-fitted touring kit, that includes- a windscreen, knuckle guards and bash plate for engine protection, backrest for the pillion rider.



The new Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a new instrument console

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400- Changes

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 retains most of the specs and elements, however gets a new instrument console which has been demanded by the customers for a long time now. The instrument console allows bluetooth connectivity for turn-by turn navigation, SMS/ call alerts and more. The brand has also added a button for the hazard lights and has plugged out the small display near the fuel tank to include a USB charging port.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400- Launch, Price

The launch date of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 has not been announced yet but since the motorcycles have already reached the dealership, it can be expected to be launched soon. Also, the prices of the new avatar are likely to receive a hike and will be announced during the official launch.