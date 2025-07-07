2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: 5 Updates Keeping It Fresh

Bajaj recently launched the 2025 update of the Dominar 400 in India at a price tag of Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a bunch of upgrades over its previous iteration. As part of the updates, the brand revised the feature list, added more touring equipment, and made ergonomic revisions to the 2025 Dominar 400.

Digital Screen

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 has now been updated with the same digital console as seen on the Pulsar NS400Z. This is a color LCD bonded glass speedometer that works with a new switchgear. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call, and SMS alerts. The previous interaction of the Dominar 400 featured a secondary console near the fuel tank, which is now removed to place a USB port.

Old Bajaj Dominar 400 display and screen

Traction Control

Bajaj has also equipped the 2025 Dominar 400 with a traction control system. That allows riders to ensure a safe turn and braking in wet or loose conditions. The older Dominar 400 did not get this feature.

Ride Modes

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 now comes with four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Off-Road. While the older Dominar missed out on the riding modes. Also, the brand has equipped the 2025 Dominar 400 with ride-by-wire technology, while the 2025 Dominar 250 retains the mechanical throttle from the previous model.

Ergonomic Adjustment

Bajaj has now readjusted the handlebars of the Dominar 400 with its recent update, which promises to provide a better riding position and stance to the rider. Also, it now gets a rear luggage carrier featuring a built-in GPS mount.

Engine

While the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 retains the power unit from its preceding model, it has now been tuned to comply with the OBD-2B norms. It is powered by a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 39 hp and 35 Nm, respectively.