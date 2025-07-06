Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT Break Cover; Share Platform With The GSX-8R

Suzuki has now unveiled the GSX-8T and the GSX-8TT globally. The two neo-retro roadsters share their platform with the brand's GSX-8R sports bike. However, the GSX-8T and the GSX-8TT get a bunch of design changes and tuning the suit the neo-retro style statement and performance, ditching the GSX-8R's appeal.

Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT: Engine And Powertrain

The Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT motorcycles get the same 776cc, parallel-twin engine, capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 80 hp and 78 Nm, and are paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. It must be noted that the same power unit can be seen on the Suzuki GSX-8S, GSX-8R, and V-Strom 800.

Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT: Design And Hardware

The Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are based on a tubular steel frame as seen on the GSX-8R, 8S, and V-Strom 800 DE. The duo also gets non-adjustable KYB suspension, Nissin brakes, and Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres measuring 120/70-ZR17 (front) and 180/55-ZR17 (rear). Suzuki has equipped a 16.5-litre fuel tank on the GSX duo, which is much bigger than that seen on the 8R.

Suzuki GSX-8TT

The Suzuki GSX-8T seeks much of its design inspiration from the Suzuki T500 and is equipped with a round LED headlamp, flat & wide handlebars, and bar-end mirrors. Meanwhile, the Suzuki GSX-8TT has been inspired by the Yoshimura GS1000 and carries the cafe racer design aspects with headlight fairing, belly pan, and more.

Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT: Price And India Launch

The Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are available at a price tag of GBP 9,599 (Rs 11.20 lakh approx.) and GBP 9,999 (Rs 11.60 lakh approx.), in the United States. However, it is yet to be seen if the brand will introduce the neo-retro duo in the Indian market.