New BMW CE 04 Makes Global Debut With New Colours, Optional Mods

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the latest iteration of the CE 04 electric scooter for the global market. In this iteration, the brand has not made any mechanical changes to the machine. However, there are aesthetic changes in the play; the electric scooter now comes with more colour options. Furthermore, the electric two-wheeler now comes with a wide variety of equipment choices aimed at improving usability.

Starting with the visual upgrades, as mentioned earlier, the BMW CE 04 gets new paint scheme options. The base variant of the EV comes with a Lightwhite uni colour, which is complemented by a black-grey seat and clear windshield. The Avantgrade variant comes with a Gravity Blue metallic matt paint combined with Sao Paulo yellow. With this, the brand offers either black or a light grey seat with yellow and white tapes, a yellow-tinted windshield, and laser-engraved rear wheel trim.

The Exclusive variant showcases a Spacesilver metallic finish and offers enhanced wind and weather protection through a windshield with built-in hand guards and heated grips. It features a laser-engraved rear wheel rim on one side, a comfort seat complete with heating, new upholstery material, and 'CE 04' embroidery on the rear fairing.

The BMW CE 04 is equipped as standard with a 10.25-inch TFT color display, which includes integrated map navigation and connectivity options. For the first time, this new 10.25-inch color display allows for navigational mapping to be shown within the instrument cluster, eliminating the need for any additional display. All lighting elements on the BMW CE 04 utilize LED technology, including the rear lights and indicators.

In terms of mechanics, there are no alterations, as the CE 04 continues to feature its 42 hp electric motor that delivers 62 Nm of torque. It achieves a top speed of 120 kmph, and its 8.9 kWh battery is said to provide a range of 130 km. While the previous version of the CE 04 is currently available in India for Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), BMW has yet to announce the launch date for the updated model.