BMW Motorrad India Opens Order Book For CE 04 Electric Scooter: Details

BMW Motorrad India has opened pre-launch bookings for India's first premium electric scooter - the BMW CE 04. The first electric offering from BMW Motorrad India will be officially launched in the country on 24 July 2024 at an expected price of nearly Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. The all-new BMW CE 04 offers a seamless blend of innovation and urban mobility. With its futuristic design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly performance, it redefines city commuting. This stylish scooter provides a modern, enjoyable riding experience, perfect for the urban environment. Customers can contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership to book the all-new BMW CE 04.

BMW CE 04: Design

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter stands out with its futuristic and striking design. Its sharp, edgy lines, floating seat, and layered side panels give it a distinctive look, while the exposed monoshock adds to its bold appearance. This scooter is sure to attract attention and turn heads wherever it goes, thanks to its unique and eye-catching style. It features a sharp-looking headlamp cluster on the front and a minimalistic tail lamp setup.

BMW CE 04: Specs

Beneath this unworldly bodywork is a steel double-loop frame, suspended on a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm at the tail. Powering the 15-inch rear wheel is a 15 kW liquid-cooled synchronous electric motor with rated outputs of 42 Hp and 61 Nm. The scooter can do a top speed of 120 kmph while taking only 2.6 seconds to hit the 50 kmph mark from a standstill.

BMW CE 04: Charging Time & Range

The CE 04 boasts a claimed range of 130 km, courtesy of a large 8.9kWh battery. Charging with the standard charger takes a little over four hours to fully juice up the battery. The scooter also supports fast charging, taking only 1 hour and 40 minutes for a full charge.

BMW CE 04: Features

BMW is offering ABS as standard with 265 mm rotors on both ends. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Rain, and Road. Also, if you are keen on getting more electronics on board, optional extras include dynamic traction control and ABS pro. For the instrument console, there is a 10.25-inch display supporting navigation and smartphone connectivity.