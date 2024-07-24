BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh, Features Quirky Design

BMW Motorrad launched its flagship electric scooter CE 04 on Wednesday in the Indian market. The BMW CE 04 will be sold in India as a completely built-in unit, priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will commence in September.

BMW CE 04 – India's most expensive electric scooter – has an 8.5 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of up to 130 kilometres on a single charge. BMW CE 04 will come with a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger which takes 3 hrs 30 mins for 0 – 80% charge. An optional BMW Wallbox charger is also available.

The CE 04 also became the highest power-rated electric two-wheeler in the Indian market. The liquid-cooled, permanent-magnet synchronous motor develops 42 horsepower and 62 Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter has a top speed of 120 kmph and sprints to 50 kmph from a standstill in 2.6 seconds.

Binding the mechanicals of the CE 04 is a one-piece tubular steel main frame. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) comes as standard with a double disc brake up front and a single disc at the rear. The BMW CE 04 also comes with Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and three riding modes: Eco, Rain and Road.

With the optional ‘Comfort Package', riders can add heated grips and a backrest comfort seat. The optional ‘Dynamic Package' offers riding modes pro, headlight pro, ABS pro, adaptive headlights and daytime riding light.

The design is highly futuristic, combining functionality and aesthetics. The long, stretched form envelops the slim energy storage unit in the underfloor assembly and the compact drivetrain. CE 04 gets LED lighting, 15-inch alloy wheels and a floating single-piece seat as standard. The 10.25-inch TFT colour split screen is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity.

