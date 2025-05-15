BMW CE 02 Real-World Review; Fun, Quirky But Definitely Not Practical

What you see here is not a scooter, neither a motorcycle and nor a moped. BMW calls this an e-parkourer. Now, there is an established market for two-wheelers like the BMW CE 02 in the Western world. But in India, at Rs. 5 lakh, it is still a very niche product, with little to no demand. Now if you are looking to buy something affordable and practical, look away right now. But if you have deep pockets, like electric two-wheeled machines and don't take life too seriously, then the BMW CE 02 here is probably something that might interest you. We list down five likes and four dislikes about the BMW CE 02.

Also Read: BMW CE 02 Launched In India

LIKES

BMW CE 02: Design

Fun, quirky and some of you might find the design to be downright obnoxious. I mean it looks unlike anything on Indian roads at the moment. There is this element of fun and playfulness in the way the CE 02 looks. It is almost comical, with the stretched-out wheelbase and flat seat. The big, chunky tyres and the gold-coloured fork just add to the diminutive yet unmistakeable presence of the CE 02.

BMW CE02: Features

Despite being minimalist in nature, the CE 02 gets a decent set of features. Full LED lighting and a small 3.5-inch full colour TFT display, which shows the battery and range along with three riding modes - surf, flow and flash. Surf mode disables the regen fully, flow keeps regen linear while flash mode offers maximum regen. For most purposes, the flow mode works well. Other features include keyless start, Bluetooth connectivity and a reversing feature along with a type-C USB charger. Not that India requires it, but the CE 02 gets heated grips too.

BMW CE 02: Performance

The design is not the only thing fun about the CE 02! The acceleration is sprightly, zippy and the CE 02 does the 0-50 kmph sprint in about three seconds flat. And it has a top speed of 95 kmph. And if the specifications do matter to you then the CE 02 has max power output of 11 kW at 5,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 55 Nm at just a 1,000 rpm. I mean I just love the way the CE 02 rides. So much fun! With that kind of performance, the CE 02 will overtake almost 80 per cent of traffic on Indian roads. And with that it gets strong brakes too.

BMW CE 02: Agility

The CE 02 changes directions like you wouldn't believe! It is nimble, it is possibly the most agile two-wheeler I have ever tested. It is almost as if the CE 02 listens to your thoughts than the inputs on the handlebar. Once you are on the move on the CE 02, you don't feel like stopping, you almost feel like a hooligan or at least want to ride like one. It is almost addictive, the way this well, e-parkourer rides.

BMW CE 02: Charging & Range

Now, the CE 02 has a claimed range of 108 km on full charge, but in the real world, you are likely to get around 70-75 km. For the purpose that its built, the range is fine. The CE 02 gets a 3.92 kWh battery, which can be fully charged in a claimed three and a half hours. Our testing showed that the battery charges quicker than that, with three hours taken for the CE 02 to be charged fully.

DISLIKES

BMW CE 02: Practicality

The BMW CE 02 is meant for pure, unadulterated fun. But practicality and CE 02 don't fit in the same sentence. There's no storage and more surprisingly, there's no space to keep the heavy charger anywhere. You either carry it with you or you leave it at your home or your workplace, which may not be always an ideal situation, particularly in a country like India, where charging infrastructure is still up and coming.

BMW CE 02: No Rear ABS

The CE 02 doesn't get ABS at the rear wheel, which means the rear wheel can lock up under hard braking. It is a glaring miss, especially for the price, which we have discussed below.

BMW CE 02: Ride Quality & Ergonomics

While the 745 mm seat is accessible for almost everyone, the seat itself is hard and flat, with little cushioning and is narrow too. Plus, the ride on the CE 02 is quite stiff. The smallest undulations are felt rather distinctly on your spine and larger ones unsettle the motorcycle.

BMW CE 02: Price

At Rs. 4.5 lakh for the base model and Rs. 5 lakh for the highline trim, the BMW CE 02 is quite expensive. For that kind of money, you can buy quite a few motorcycles between 300 to 500 cc, maybe go higher too. But then the CE 02 isn't meant for all of that. It is meant to bring you joy and smiles on your ride.

BMW CE 02: Verdict

The distance between my home and workplace is barely 4.5 km and I am fortunate enough to have a parking area with a dedicated space to charge EVs. But the downside is I am not rich enough! Because if I could, I would definitely get a BMW CE 02 for my garage. It is hilariously fun; it is sporty and can change directions on a dime. And no, it is far from being practical, but that's what I like about products like the BMW CE 02. They are bold, unabashedly one-of-a-kind, with zero pretence. And it is difficult to not like products like that.

Photography: Azam Siddiqui