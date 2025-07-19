2026 BMW R 1300 GS Breaks Cover With New Colours

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2026 version of the R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle. In this iteration, the popular motorcycle has received aesthetic upgrades in the form of new paint scheme options, while the rest of the details remain the same. It is to be noted that the bike was first launched in the Indian market in June 2024 at a starting price of 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is on sale as a completely built unit (CBU).

The 2026 BMW R 1300 GS carries the same design as its predecessor. However, it now comes finished in a new Racing Red paint scheme, replacing the Light White trim. Along with it, the Bavarian brand has introduced a new Option 719 Imperial Blue Metallic version, replacing the Aurelius Green variant. Along with this, the bike will also get Style Triple Black and Style GS Trophy Racing Blue Metallic paint schemes.

The BMW R 1300 GS features a horizontally opposed, 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine with a compression ratio of 13.3:1. The peak power output is rated at 145 hp at 7,750rpm and 149 Nm of torque while revving at 6,500rpm. When the 19-litre fuel tank is completely filled, the R 1300 GS has a weight of 237kg.

Beneath the updated bodywork lies a steel frame that's connected to a die-cast aluminium subframe. To manage shock absorption, BMW has integrated its patented Telelever front suspension and Paralever rear suspension. Additionally, BMW has equipped the bike with an extensive electronics package, which includes various ride modes, traction control, switchable ABS, radar-assisted cruise control, and more.

The BMW R 1300 GS stands at the top of its segment and is considered to be one of the best adventure motorcycles one can buy in the international market. The bike competes against rivals like Triumph Tiger 1200, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Honda Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada V4, and others.