BMW F 450 GS To Get Semi-Automatic Gearbox Option; Check Details

BMW Motorrad is set to take the wraps off the production version of the BMW F 450 GS. Earlier, revealed in the concept version, the motorcycle is nearing production and will be launched as the smallest member of the GS family. MCN's report suggests that the motorcycle will now come with a semi-automatic gearbox along with the option of a manual transmission. This is likely to be different from the automated shift assistant used in the flagship model of the brand.

The powertrain of the BMW F 450 GS consists of a new 450 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine kicking out 47 hp of power. With this, the bike will likely weigh 175 kg. All of it is aimed at bringing the 'GS Experience' to a wider variety of audiences in a smaller package. To achieve this, the bike will be like its elder siblings in terms of technology and features.

The Bavarian brand is going to offer various riding modes, and there will be an option of a quickshifter, among multiple other things. Carrying forward the DNA of its bigger family members, the bike will get a 19-inch and 17-inch wheel combination.

The bike will be manufactured by TVS Motors in India. Later on, the platform will also be used to spawn other motorcycles with a TVS badge. Once launched, the bike will enter the arena with rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and 400 cc bikes from Triumph. This will make the 450 GS a crucial product for the brand, as this segment has been recently gaining popularity among consumers. It will be interesting to see how the brand will price the model in a segment with the aforementioned rivals. Especially for the semi-automatic variant.