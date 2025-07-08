New Kinetic Electric Scooter Spied- To Get Retro-Inspired Look?

Kinetic is making a comeback in the Indian market by carving out its space among electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country. It's no secret that the brand is working on the development of a new electric scooter, as evidenced by the patent images leaked earlier. Now, the new model of the brand has been spied testing in the country. However, it holds back lots of details because of heavy camouflage. Here we take a look at what the details revealed by the latest images of the EV.

Based on the pictures, the electric scooter's design seems to be inspired by the Kinetic Honda ZX. This is visible in the form of a rather boxy headlamp design with minimalist side panels and a slim design for the apron. Taking a closer look, it also seems to have a faux flyscreen and rectangular LED reflector headlights. Meanwhile, the turn indicators have a look similar to the older Kinetic logo.

Moving ahead, the Kinetic electric scooter also gets a flat floorboard and a seemingly bulky body with rather flat side panels without any curves or creases. This might mean that the EV will get a rather big battery pack. These hint that scooter might enter the territory of models like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Hero Vida V2, and others.

The electric scooter seems to be equipped with a hub-mounter motor, something that we have seen on multiple models of the brand. Along with it, the EV gets dual telescopic front suspension and dual shock absorbers are the rear end. There is also a box-section swingarm. It holds the ground using tires wrapped on triple-spoke alloy wheels. Braking is the responsibility of a disc brake at the front, while the rear end seems to have a drum brake.