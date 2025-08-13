Odysse Sun Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 81,000

Odysse has launched a new high-speed electric scooter in the Indian market called the new Odysse Sun. It has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 81,000 and goes up to Rs 91,000. The consumers have the option of two battery pack options, including the 1.95 kWh and 2.9 kWh units. Consumers who wish to get the electric scooter can book now via the website of the brand or dealerships.

The Odysse Sun features a plus-size ergonomic design prioritizing riding comfort while keeping a sporty appearance. It is available in four colors, including Patina Green, Gunmetal Grey, Phantom Black, and Ice Blue. The design for the EV consists of elements such as LED lighting, aviation-grade seating, and 32 liters of storage under the seat.

The cycle parts of the electric scooter come equipped with telescopic front suspension, hydraulic multi-level adjustable rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the braking duties are taken care of by front and rear disc brakes. The list of features includes elements like keyless start-stop, digital instrument cluster, and double flash reverse light. There are also three riding modes on offer: Drive, Parking, and Reverse.

The Odysse Sun electric scooter gets a 2500-watt electric motor, which makes it capable of achieving a top speed of 70 kmph. It seeks power from a 1.95 kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers a range of up to 85 km on a single charge, while the bigger 2.90 kWh battery pack offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge.