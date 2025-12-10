River Mobility Hits 20,000 Unit Production Milestone For Indie Electric Scooter

River Mobility has rolled out its 20,000th Indie electric scooter from its Hoskote manufacturing facility in Karnataka. The company reached this figure within two years of launch and six months after crossing the 10,000-unit mark, showing a steady increase in production aligned with demand and a wider retail footprint.

The Bengaluru-based manufacturer has been expanding its presence beyond its home market. In recent months, River has entered Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. As part of its North India strategy, the company has opened a company-owned store in Delhi and introduced the Indie Gen 3, the latest iteration of its flagship electric scooter.

Commenting on the milestone, Aravind Mani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of River Mobility, said, "Achieving the 20,000-Indie milestone in just under two years is a clear sign that our customers see value in what we're building, and it reflects the trust our dealer principals have placed in us. As we expand to more cities and scale up production at our factory, we remain committed to improving the experience for every rider."

River currently operates close to 40 stores across India. It has built a strong base in South Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Coimbatore. The network is set to grow further, with planned entry into Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat as part of its ongoing retail expansion.

The Hoskote facility has been set up with processes aimed at scalable production. This is intended to support the company's near-term plans to add more outlets and serve a larger customer base. River has also indicated that it will introduce additional products and increase production capacity to address demand from urban commuters choosing electric two-wheelers.

Founded in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River Mobility focuses on electric scooters for urban use. The company has attracted investment from several global and institutional backers, including Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Al Futtaim Group, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC.