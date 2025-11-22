Honda Activa e:, QC1 Electric Scooters Face Production Pause Since August

Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India entered the electric two-wheeler market with the launch of Activa e: and QC1 in India earlier this year. Coming from the Japanese automaker, the EVs were expected to get a good response. However, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data suggests otherwise. Based on the information available, the brand has not produced any of these models since August 2025.



From February to July 2025, Honda manufactured a total of 11,168 units of the electric Activa e: and QC1. However, with just 5,201 units (46.6 percent) delivered to dealers, the company is left with a large amount of unsold stock, which might be an explanation for the decision to pause production.

Out of the 5,201 units, 4,461 (86 percent) were QC1 models while 740 were Activa e:. The primary factors contributing to the QC1's significantly higher sales compared to the Activa e: could be its more affordable price and the added benefit of a portable charger. In contrast, the Activa e: depends entirely on Honda's swappable battery infrastructure.



Honda Activa e: is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a range of 102 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the QC1 comes at a starting price of Rs 90,022 (ex-showroom) and offers a range of 80 km on a single charge.



This is in line with the preferences of consumers in the electric two-wheeler market. Many of the top manufacturers in the EV sector, including Bajaj, TVS, Ather, Ola, and Hero MotoCorp, offer comparable products.



Additionally, the Honda QC1 can be found in six cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chandigarh). This availability outnumbers that of the Activa e:, which may explain the higher sales of the QC1. However, having a presence in just 3 or 6 cities cannot measure up to the sales potential that comes with being available across the entire country.