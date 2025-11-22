Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched in Sri Lanka

Ather Energy has launched its Rizta electric scooter in Sri Lanka, expanding its product line in its second international market. The launch was held at Colombo Motor Show 2025, approximately one year after the EV manufacturer initially entered the market.

The launch of the Rizta is a result of Ather's collaboration with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, the authorized distributor for the company in Sri Lanka. Since beginning its presence in the market in December 2024 with the Ather 450X model, the Indian company has set up 40 experience centers throughout the country and implemented Ather Grid fast chargers to enhance the expanding electric vehicle infrastructure.

Targeted at families, the Rizta features a generous under-seat storage space of 34 liters and a roomy floorboard design. It includes safety features like SkidControl technology, and the premium Rizta Z variant boasts a 7-inch TFT display equipped with Google Maps navigation, music, and call controls.

Ather's international growth commenced in November 2023 with its entry into Nepal, where it currently manages 9 experience centers and 7 service stations. In India, the brand operates 524 experience centers and has 3,643 fast-charging stations as of September 30, 2025.

Established in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy now provides nine variants across two product lines: the performance-driven Ather 450 series and the convenience-focused Rizta family scooter lineup. The company has installed a total of 4,322 fast chargers worldwide, including 4,282 in India and 40 in Nepal and Sri Lanka.