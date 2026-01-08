Ather Energy Charging Network Expands To Over 5000 Fast Chargers

Ather Energy, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced that Ather riders now have access to over 5000 public fast chargers equipped with the LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) connector. This network spans across 395+ cities and includes 3,675+ fast chargers directly operated by Ather Energy, complemented by 1400+ chargers through partner networks.



These chargers are strategically distributed across major metros, tier 2 and tier 3 cities, as well as, intercity routes, making long-distance and daily rides seamless. Cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai each now feature 100+ LECCS chargers, with Bengaluru alone hosting over 240. States with the highest number of public charger availability include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Gujarat. Beyond metros, cities like Nashik, Malappuram, and Indore have 45+ public fast chargers, while Kozhikode and Coimbatore each have 65+. Ather has also extended its charging network internationally, with 30+ fast chargers now operational in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the announcement, Ravneet Singh Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy, said "Charging infrastructure is a critical enabler of EV adoption, and as we continue to grow, expanding this network remains a key focus for us. Over the last seven years, we've invested steadily in building charging not just across cities and towns, but increasingly along highways and intercity corridors, so riders can plan longer journeys with confidence. With access to over 5,000 fast chargers today, Ather owners can ride knowing they can easily top up wherever they go, whether it's a daily commute or an intercity trip. In addition to expanding the network, we've also continued to improve the charging experience itself, most recently with the launch of a new fast charger. This is another step towards making the ownership experience more seamless, predictable, and convenient."

Ather worked on designing and developing a connector specifically for electric two-wheelers (E2W) and three-wheelers (E3W), and in 2021, opened the IP to its connector, paving the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast charging platform. In October 2023, the LECCS connector received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) approval and was published as Indian Standard - IS17017 (Part2/Sec7):2023 & IS17017 - Part31:2024 in August 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

With the LECCS standard now adopted by multiple partners, including OEMs such as Hero Vida, Matter, and charge point operators like Bolt, Kazam, and EVamp, interoperability across the industry is stronger than ever. Moreover, Ather Grid chargers are also visible on Google Maps, making it easy for any customer with a LECCS connector on their scooter to locate, navigate, and charge, further enhancing the everyday ownership experience.