5 Electric Scooters You Can Buy For The Price Of 10 Grams Of Gold

Gold prices have surged dramatically, with 10 grams of 24K gold now fetching around Rs 1.40 lakh. This makes traditional investments in the metal feel increasingly out of reach for many, yet the same budget unlocks a capable electric scooter for eco-friendly commuting. These five EVs not only match or undercut that gold value but also deliver daily utility, lower running costs, and future-proof green tech, challenging the notion that precious metals always outperform practical mobility.

Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro delivers urban agility with a peppy ride for city traffic. It's a strong entry-level EV choice with connected features and multiple modes. Compared to 10 grams of gold, you save nearly Rs 28,000, enough for a home charging setup!

Also Read: 2026 KTM Duke Range Breaks Cover: Here's What's Exciting About It

Ola S1 Pro Specs:

Battery: 3 kWh

Claimed Range: 176 km

Top Speed: 117 kmph

Price: Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ather 450S

The Ather 450S stands out for its premium build and smart tech ecosystem. Perfect for tech-savvy riders who want a sporty machine and to tackle highways occasionally. At this price, you save about Rs 10,000 versus gold, ideal for extended warranty or accessories.

Ather 450S Specs:

Battery: 3.7 kWh

Claimed Range: 161 km

Top Speed: 90 kmph

Price: Rs 1.20 lakh (on-road, Delhi)

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube offers family-friendly comfort and reliability for daily errands. Its simple interface and solid range make it a dependable pick. The electric scooter is available in multiple variants, but the one that fits the budget comes with a 3.5 kWh battery pack.

Also Read: Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.88 Lakh, Delivers Only 95 Km Range

TVS iQube S (3.5 kWh) Specs:

Battery: 3.5 kWh

Claimed Range: 145 km

Top Speed: 78 kmph

Price: Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak blends retro charm with modern EV efficiency for daily commutes. Built tough with a growing service network. Savings of around Rs 13,000 over gold can cover riding gear upgrades. If you are someone who can wait, the brand is going to launch an updated version of the electric two-wheeler.

Bajaj Chetak Specs:

Battery: 3.5 kWh

Claimed Range: 153 km

Top Speed: 73 kmph

Price: Rs 1.39 lakh (on-road)

Hero Vida V2

Vida V2 comes from the house of the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market, Hero Motocorp. With a minimalistic design, the scooter has been designed for city commutes and offers a modern design with a relatively affordable price tag.

Vida V2 Specs:

Battery: 3.9 kWh

Claimed Range: 165 km

Top Speed: 90 kmph

Price: Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki e-Access

Recently launched in the Indian market, the Suzuki e-Access is the first electric scooter of the brand. It managed to overshoot the price of gold and was launched at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it can be a choice for people who want something with Japanese engineering.

Also Read: Ola Electric Sees Over 50 Percent Sales Decline In CY25, Slips Behind Ather Energy

Suzuki e-Access Specs:

Battery: 3.07 kWh

Claimed Range: 95 km

Top Speed: 71 kmph

Price: Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom)