Suzuki e Access Gets Benefits Worth Up To Rs 19,800 - Details

Electric scooters are steadily gaining traction in India as buyers look for eco-friendly, cost-effective commuting solutions. Suzuki Motorcycle India stepped into this space in January 2026 with its e-Access, offering attractive benefits and practical features. The company aims to make electric mobility more appealing by combining performance, design, and customer-centric rewards.
Suzuki e Access: Benefits
Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out a set of benefits for customers interested in the e-Access electric scooter. The package includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and finance benefits worth Rs 9,800. Together, these add up to savings of nearly Rs 19,800. Buyers also receive a complimentary charger valued at Rs 18,000, making the deal even more attractive. To top it off, Suzuki is offering an extended seven-year warranty on both the battery and the scooter itself, ensuring peace of mind for long-term ownership. Interested customers are advised to contact their nearest dealership for complete details and terms.
Suzuki e Access: Battery Specs
The e-Access is built on an underbone frame and comes equipped with a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. Known for its durability and safety, this battery delivers a range of up to 95 km on a single charge. Powering the scooter is a 4.1 kW electric motor that produces 15 Nm of peak torque, offering smooth acceleration and reliable performance for everyday city rides.
Charging options are designed to suit different needs. Using a portable charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in about 4 hours and 30 minutes. For quicker charging, a fast charger can fully replenish the battery in just 2 hours and 12 minutes. This flexibility ensures that riders can manage their schedules without worrying about long downtime.
Suzuki e Access: Features
On the features front, the e-Access is well equipped. It comes with a fully digital instrument console that allows riders to switch between three riding modes - Eco, Ride A, and Ride B. Regenerative braking helps recover energy during deceleration, while a reverse mode adds convenience in tight spaces. Connectivity is also a highlight, with Bluetooth/app integration and a USB charging port available for riders who want to stay connected on the go.
Suzuki e Access: Design
Design has been given equal attention. The scooter sports LED lighting elements, modern two-tone alloy wheels, and a fresh dual-tone color option - Metallic Matte Stellar Blue with Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray. This expands the lineup to four variants, including Metallic Matte Black No. 2 with Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White with Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, and Pearl Jade Green with Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray.
