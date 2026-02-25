Volvo Recalls Over 40,000 EX30 Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Risk

Volvo has issued a recall for over 40,000 EX30 electric SUVs due to a potential fire risk. The car's battery pack can overheat, leading to a fire. The affected models include Single-Motor Extended Range and Twin-Motor Performance variants. To prevent any such mishap, the automaker has urged owners to park outside and limit the charging to 70 percent until the issue is resolved.

Based on a report from Reuters, 40,323 vehicles are affected. Volvo has verified that the recall is due to the potential for the high-voltage battery pack to overheat. The company is reaching out to all owners to update them on the following steps and will replace the defective battery modules at no cost.

The electric SUVs are powered by batteries from Shandong Geely Sunwoda Power Battery Co., a partnership that includes Geely, the parent company of Volvo. The supplier has resolved the issue and will supply replacement cells.

According to an analysis by Reuters, the expense for the new EX30 battery packs alone could reach 195 million USD, not including logistics and repair expenses, based on potential charges from a Chinese battery manufacturer. Volvo responded by indicating that the calculations were speculative and that discussions with the supplier were ongoing.

Volvo EX30 In India

The Volvo EX30 SUVs are on sale in the Indian market, as well. However, as of now, there is no update on a recall of the electric SUV on SIAM's portal. Currently sold at a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV was launched in India in September 2025. Sold with a 69 kWh battery pack, it offers a range of up to 480 km on a single charge. It competes against models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mini Countryman Electric, and others in India.