2026 KTM Duke Range Breaks Cover: Here's What's Exciting About It

KTM has unveiled the 2026 Duke range of motorcycles with a few changes in the models aimed at improving the ride. This is accompanied by styling tweaks, additions in the feature list, and mechanical revisions, all embedded in the core characteristics of the Duke family. The updates in the range cover the entry-level models and the most powerful bikes. The most attention-worthy of these are the three R models, including the most anticipated 990 Duke R.

KTM 125 Duke

The 2026 KTM 125 Duke is the entry-level model in the Duke family in multiple markets, except India. In 2026, it comes with new color options and improved fueling is expected to enhance ride smoothness in urban settings. Features such as ride-by-wire technology, cornering ABS, and a color TFT display continue to be on offer.

KTM 160 Duke and 200 Duke

Available in select regions, the KTM 160 Duke and KTM 200 Duke follow a straightforward approach. In 2026, most changes are cosmetic, with new color options being the primary update. It is to be noted that these are the smallest members of the Duke family in the Indian market.

KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke retains design enhancements introduced in previous years, along with some visual updates for 2026. Positioned between the 200 Duke and the 390 Duke, it offers a balance of performance and user-friendliness. New color schemes help establish a unique identity within the model lineup.

KTM 390 Duke

For 2026, the KTM 390 Duke features an updated front brake system designed to enhance stopping power, along with refreshed color options. Its overall character remains consistent, merging daily comfort with enough performance to keep it engaging.

KTM 790 Duke

In the midweight category, the KTM 790 Duke receives updates mainly focused on the rider interface and electronic features. Updated TFT displays and switchgear align them with KTM's more recent models. Their parallel-twin engines continue to provide robust performance, while the bikes maintain a lightweight.

KTM 990 Duke R

The most exciting product of the lineup is the 990 Duke R, which has been awaited since its debut at the EICMA 2024 and has entered production just now. It seeks power from the 947 cc parallel-twin LC8 engine of the brand, which kicks out 128 hp of power and 103 Nm of peak torque. To make the rider better, the motorcycle gets fully adjustable WP Apex suspension. Various features of the motorcycle can be accessed through the 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT screen on the motorcycle.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R and Evo

At the upper echelon of the lineup are the KTM 1390 Super Duke R and the Super Duke R Evo. These motorcycles epitomize the end of the Duke family, emphasizing power and advanced electronic features. The Evo variant introduces semi-active suspension and additional rider aids, making it more adaptable to varying riding conditions while preserving its aggressive character.