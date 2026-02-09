2026 KTM 200 Duke Starts Arriving At Dealerships; Gets New Colour, Upgrades

KTM is preparing to roll out an updated version of the 200 Duke for the Indian market, and the motorcycle has already begun reaching dealerships ahead of its official launch. The highlight of this refresh is a striking new Atlantic Blue colour scheme, which combines blue bodywork with orange accents. The branding now appears in white, while the rear sub-frame is finished in orange and the main frame in gloss black. Black alloy wheels complete the look, giving the bike a sharper visual identity.

Beyond cosmetics, KTM has introduced several mechanical changes for 2026. The 200 Duke now borrows lighter alloy wheels from the larger 390 Duke, paired with a redesigned brake caliper setup. The front disc has grown from 300 mm to 320 mm, enhancing stopping power. Riders will still benefit from dual-channel ABS and KTM's SuperMoto ABS mode, which disengages the rear wheel's ABS for more dynamic handling.

Photo Credit: Dev Mtr/ YouTube

Suspension has been revised too. The front forks are now 37 mm WP Apex upside-down units, down from the earlier 43 mm size. At the rear, new grab rails and pillion footpegs have been added. Tyre dimensions have also changed, with the rear section reduced from 150 mm to 140 mm. These adjustments are expected to trim overall weight slightly, improving both performance and fuel efficiency.

Photo Credit: Dev Mtr/ YouTube

Under the skin, the familiar 199 cc liquid-cooled engine continues unchanged. It produces 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and 19.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. KTM has not introduced a quickshifter, keeping the transmission straightforward.

On the technology front, the 200 Duke retains the TFT display introduced in its last update, complete with Bluetooth connectivity. However, advanced features such as cruise control and traction control remain absent, keeping the bike focused on core performance rather than luxury add-ons.