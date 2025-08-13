2026 Kawasaki KLX230R S Launched In India At Rs 1.94 Lakh

Kawasaki, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the India-made 2026 KLX230R S in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be on sale alongside the 2025 KLX230R S, which was sold as a CKD import. The trail bike, known for its off-road capabilities and being easy to handle, continues to have the KX-inspired styling in its latest avatar. This comes right after the brand dropped the prices of the street-legal KLX230 in the Indian market.

Diving into the details, the 2025 international-spec version of the bike on sale in India had an aluminium chassis and a swingarm. Meanwhile, the India-made version of the off-road capable bike comes with a high-tensile steel frame and swingarm. Meanwhile, the design of the bike continues to be the same, with slight changes in the riding position because of slightly forward-set handlebars.

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki KLX230R S is a 233 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is tuned to produce 19 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It works in conjunction with a six-speed transmission. With all of this, the bike tips the scales at 129 kg, which is 14 kg heavier than the imported version on sale.

To support its off-roading capabilities, the bike gets long-travel suspension with 37 mm telescopic front forks that offer 220 mm travel, while the rear end has a link-type monoshock that offers 223 mm travel. The ground clearance stands at 270 mm, while the seat height stands at 900 mm. Braking is the responsibility of a 290 mm single-disc at the front and a 230 mm single-disc brake at the rear. These are mounted on 21/18-inch wire-spoke wheels with off-road tires.