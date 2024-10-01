BMW CE 02 launched at Rs 4.50 Lakh, Offers 108 Km Range

BMW Motorrad launched the CE 02 in India on Tuesday at Rs 4,49,900 (ex-showroom). The BMW CE 02 has been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and will be produced in Hosur, India by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company.



The design of the BMW CE 02 is minimalist yet futuristic. The seat is flat and short, similar to a skateboard. Cosmic Black with granite grey metallic matt for the motor cover is the standard colour. The highline package brings in anodised golden forks. Bluetooth interface, SP Connect smartphone holder, additional flash riding mode, 1.5 kW quick charger and heated grips are also part of the package. CE 02 gets all LED lights as standard.

BMW CE 02 uses a double-loop frame made of tubular steel. It weighs 142 kilograms and the seat height is 745 mm. Suspension duties are taken care of by hydraulically-damped telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided rear swingarm. Wide tyres are mounted on cast light aluminium wheels in a disc wheel design. Single-channel ABS comes as standard.

The BMW CE 02 is powered by a synchronous motor, power rated at 11 kW and 55 Nm. A 3.9 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 108 kilometres. The top speed is rated at 95 kmph. The CE 02 can accelerate to 50 kmph from a standstill in 3 seconds. It comes with a 900 W standard external charger which enables 20 to 80 per cent in 102 minutes. The motor offers two ride modes: Flow and Surf. Flash mode, which is more like a sport mode, can be availed of with the Highline package. It also comes with an electric reverse gear.

BMW CE 02 is equipped with a 3.5-inch TFT display and USB-C charging socket. The CE 02 offers a special power-saving mode. Safety features include BMW Motorrad's anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the front wheel, automatic stability control (ASC) and recuperation stability control (RSC).

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW CE 02 breaks all the rules. Thanks to the electric drive, trend-setting design and innovative solutions, it is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility. Being environmentally conscious can now be stylish. The reduced design language stands for lightness and fun. The CE 02 is an icon of the new Urban Mobility scene.”

