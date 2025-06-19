This BMW Electric Two-Wheeler Is A Result Of Collab With Australian Fashion Brand

BMW Motorrad's electric two-wheeler range consists of the CE 02 and the relatively bigger CE 04. The CE 02 stands out from the crowd because of its unique characteristics and compact size. To further improve the wow factor of the EV, the brand has unveiled a new version developed in collaboration with Deus Ex Machina. This is an Australian clothing brand that is now participating in customizing two-wheelers. It is to be noted that the brand also has its presence in the music and live events through Deus Records.



Called the BMW DE 02, the bike is being viewed as a "mobile DJ booth on two wheels". To put it together, Deus was tasked with the creation of a new leather saddle for the CE 02 and installed four compact Marshall speakers along with a foldable DJ turntable. Presently, BMW is touring the two-wheeler around France. Later, it will be on display at various BMW Motorrad dealerships, followed by its presence at the Deus Ex Machina boutiques across the country.

The BMW DE 02 will likely continue to be a one-off model and will not be available for sale. However, it will likely be showcased as an inspiration for the people wishing to customise their electric bikes in a unique and quirky way.

The BMW CE 02 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 3.9 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 95 km (WMTC range). It is powered by an air-cooled synchronous motor, which can help the scooter go from 0 to 50 kmph in 3 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 95 kmph.