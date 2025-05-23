TVS Leads EV Export, Shipped Over 4,400 CE 02 Electric Scooters In FY25

India's electric two-wheeler exports are changing rapidly, with the BMW CE 02 becoming a top model. Produced by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur facility, it makes up 65 percent of all electric two-wheelers exported from India in FY2025, followed by Ather Electric and Bajaj.

In FY2025, the Indian scooter industry saw record sales. Domestic sales reached 6.85 million units, and the industry exported over half a million scooters for the second year in a row. Electric scooter exports also hit a new high in FY2025, with nearly 7,000 units shipped, a 325 percent increase compared to last year. Electric scooters accounted for 1 percent of the total 5.69 Lakh scooters exported.

BMW CE 02

TVS Motor Company had a standout year in FY2025, with over 1.81 million scooter sales, leading to an overall total of 3.51 million two-wheelers sold, the best in its history. Additionally, the company's e-2W exports reached just under 6,000 units, a 404 percent rise from the previous year.

The BMW CE 02 is a result of the strategic partnership between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. It is manufactured at TVS's facility in Tamil Nadu and began exporting in April 2024. This model combines BMW's engineering expertise with TVS's manufacturing capabilities. The BMW CE02 accounts for 75 percent of TVS Motor Company's e-2W exports, totaling around 4,400 units, while the remaining 25 percent consists of the TVS iQube.

Ather Energy is ranked second in e-2W exports, having shipped 805 units. The majority of these exports consist of the Ather 450X, while the Ather 450S accounts for 12 percent of the total exports in FY2025.

Additionally, Bajaj Auto, along with TVS and its iQube model, sold over 200,000 Chetak scooters in FY2025. In the last fiscal year, Bajaj Auto also exported 125 of these electric scooters.