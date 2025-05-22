2025 KTM RC 200 Launched With New Colour; Check Details

KTM India recently made a major change to the lineup of motorcycles sold in the Indian market with an upward price revision. Among the models subjected to the change is RC 200, which got a hike of around Rs 11,000, bringing its price to Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with this, the bike received changes in its powertrain to make it compliant with the stricter OBD-2B emission norms. Furthermore, the number of paint scheme options available for consumers has increased with the addition of a new paint scheme.



The latest colour variant is called Metallic Grey, featuring a striking blend of two grey shades complemented by a splash of orange on the fairing and tail section. This is highlighted by large ‘KTM' lettering across the fairing, along with the ‘RC' and ‘Ready to Race' emblems. In this version, the alloy wheels are finished in black, unlike the Blue color option that showcases vibrant orange wheels. Conversely, the Black color variant is the most subtle of the three options, presenting an all-black design.

The rest of the details remain the same, with the bike based on a split-trellis tubular frame. It is suspended on 43 mm front USD forks and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear end, both sourced from WP Apex. Braking is the responsibility of a 320 mm disc with radially mounted calipers at the front end and a 230 mm disc at the rear end with a floating caliper. All of this gives the bike a saddle height of 835 mm and a kerb weight of 160 kg.

KTM RC 200 new colour

Powering the KTM RC 200 is the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with curved radiator, which the brand claims offers better cooling. It is tuned to put out 24 hp of power and 19 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheel using a six-speed gearbox. These qualities put the bike in the territory of the Yamaha R15.