Aprilia RS 457 Engine Failure Issues Addressed; Brand Releases Statement

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in the Indian market in 2023, giving the brand an entry into the middle-weight category. The bike received a positive response from the consumers, giving the brand a chance to keep its chest puffed. However, recently, they have been under pressure as the consumers have shared reports of reliability concerns with the 457 cc platform of the brand. Breaking the silence on the same, the Italian manufacturer has issued a statement.

The statement read, "At Aprilia, our commitment extends beyond delivering exhilarating motorcycles; we are equally dedicated to providing unparalleled after-sales support and service. We are aware of recent discussions among a small segment of motorcycle enthusiasts concerning the "reliability" of the 457 platform."

"We want to unequivocally assure our esteemed customers and the broader motorcycling fraternity that Aprilia has meticulously investigated every single of the handful instances brought to our attention regarding alleged issues," it added.

Sharing more details on the subject, the brand said that a majority of these issues are attributed to only two factors, i.e., unauthorised aftermarket modifications and irregular service schedules. They also said that the brand had taken into account the genuine cases to promptly address and "resolve them in a timely manner, ensuring minimal disruption to our customers."

To avoid cases with aftermarket modifications, the brand said, "for riders seeking to enhance their stock RS457, we strongly encourage the installation of our extensive range of genuine aftermarket accessories, available exclusively through authorized Aprilia service centers."

The Aprilia RS457 in question comes priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and is aimed at sportbike buyers seeking performance at a competitive price. The consumers have voiced concerns regarding the 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, which has been employed in the Tuono 457, as well.