Aprilia RS457 Prices Hiked Marginally, Check New Price Here

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has announced a price increase for its entry-level motorcycle under the Aprilia banner - RS457. The price hike will come into effect from January 2025 onwards. With a marginal increase of Rs 10,000, the Aprilia RS457 will now retail for Rs 4.20 lakh, ex-showroom Maharashtra. The RS457 is available in a total of three paint options - Prismatic Dark, Opalescent Light, and Racing Stripes.

Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “The Aprilia RS457 has received a phenomenal response since its launch and start of sale. Our production lines have been busy, and we are grateful for the acceptance the bike has received. Besides its superlative performance and stunning design, the customers also appreciate the high-quality parts used to manufacture the vehicle. Our focus remains on expanding our network to cater to a larger audience and provide the best after-sales and service experience.”

As 2024 comes to an end, sports bike enthusiasts should rush to their nearest Aprilia RS457 dealership anywhere in India and avail of the best prices for their RS457 of choice until 31st December 2024. With the ongoing year-end benefits of Rs 5,000 in December and the proposed price increase set to come into effect from January 2025, customers effectively get a benefit up to Rs 15,000 and there could not be a better time to get the Aprilia RS457 home.