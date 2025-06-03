Aprilia Now Offers Extended Warranty On The RS 457 And Tuono 457

If you plan to buy the Aprilia RS 457 and the Tuono 457, then you will have an extended peace of mind, because the Italian company is now offering extended warranty on both motorcycles. The standard warranty has been extended from 3 years or 36,000 km to 4 years and or 48,000 km. The extended warranty will be offered to new as well as existing customers, with the caveat being no illegal modifications on the motorcycle(s). Aprilia says it listened to feedback from existing customers and increased the warranty for peace of mind.

Also Read: Aprilia Releases Statement On Reliability Concerns

What is also good is the fact that in case of a sale, the warranty will be transferable. So, if the current owner sells it to someone else, then the new person will have the benefit of the extended warranty as well. This comes on the back of Aprilia's reliability concerns that was reported by quite a few owners on various platforms in the last few months. The Italian company did release a statement to address its customers.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Review

Sharing more details on the subject, Aprilia said that a majority of these issues could be attributed to two major factors - unauthorised aftermarket modifications and irregular service schedules. The Aprilia RS 457 has been decently successful in India while the Tuono sales are yet to pick up. The RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.20 lakh while the Tuono 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles share the same 457 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm along with having peak torque output of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox that has a slip and assist clutch. A quick-shifter is an optional extra on both models.