Aprilia Tuono 457 Review; Best Naked Bike In The Sub 500 cc Segment?

Think of the Aprilia RS 457 and the words performance, precision and quality come to the mind. Now that motorcycle definitely created waves since its launch and it is now time for second act. Enter Aprilia Tuono 457. After months of teasing and speculating, we finally rode and experienced the Tuono 457 in twisties near Bengaluru. How did it perform and how is it different from the RS 457, all of that answered and much more in the paragraphs below.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Engine & Cycle Parts

The 'baby' Tuono continues to get the same 457 cc parallel-twin engine from the RS 457, making 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm along with having peak torque output of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox that has a slip and assist clutch. As usual, a quick-shifter is an optional extra. The engines have an off-set cylinders which offer better power delivery and less friction. In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets 41 mm USD fork, which is adjustable from preload and a monoshock at the rear, which can be adjusted for preload as well. Up front, there is a 320 mm floating disc with 4-piston radial calliper and at the rear is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston calliper.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Performance & Dynamics

Straight up, the engine is fun and makes for an engaging ride experience. The bottom-end punch and the mid-range pull is enjoyable and the Tuono builds up to triple digit speeds quicker than it takes time to finish reading this sentence. The rear sprocket gets an extra tooth which helps in making the motorcycle fun. The top-end performance isn't the same as the RS 457, but that is compromise that most Tuono owners will be happy to live with. For reference, in the 0-50 kmph sprint, Aprilia says that the Tuono is quicker than the RS. So yes, overtaking slower moving vehicles will be fun.

The Tuono 457 retains the sharp and precise handling that the RS 457 offers, despite the new handlebar. Be it going for the tiny gaps in traffic or riding up and down a mountain road, the Tuono 457 feels agile and is up for some corner carving fun. The new handlebar offers better leverage for you to corner hard. The ride quality is stiff but not to the point of being uncomfortable. It helps with the smooth and sublime handling and can tackle regular undulations with ease.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Features

The Tuono gets the same set of features as the RS 457 which includes a 5-inch colour TFT console, ride-by-wire, three riding modes - eco, sport and rain. The motorcycle also offers switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. Bluetooth connectivity is on offer too. But like the RS 457, the Tuono 457 misses out on the bi-directional quick-shifter, which is offered as an accessory.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Design & Ergonomics

Traditionally, the Tuono models have always had a semi-fairing of sorts, take the 660 or the V4 1100 for example. But the 457 gets a street-fighter like design. The chiselled fuel tank which is different from that of the RS 457, the L-shaped DRLs and the exposed Aluminium frame and the muscular stance make for an impressive looking motorcycle. We particularly like the spoiler lip-like design element right below the headlight console. The slim radiator-cowls and the seat are different from that of the RS 457 too. The chunky steel swingarm and the upswept tail-section round up a well-proportioned look.

The RS 457 has a fairly committed riding position which may not be to everyone's liking. But the Tuono 457 is of course more comfortable, with its relatively relaxed riding position and a wider handlebar. The seat height is 800 mm, which is tall but not exactly unmanageable and the motorcycle weighs in at 159 kg (dry weight), which goes up to 175 kg (wet weight), making it relatively light and easy to manage.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Pricing & Rivals

The Tuono 457 is priced at Rs. 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and like the RS, it is manufactured at Aprilia's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra. In fact, India is the only country where the RS 457 and the Tuono 457 is manufactured. There is a chance of the Tuareg 457 being launched in India too, but maybe in a year's time from now. The Tuono 457 goes up against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03 and the TVS Apache RTR 310. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun and deliveries will start from March 2025.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Verdict

There is no doubt that the Tuono 457 is every bit as entertaining as its sibling, the RS 457. The performance is quite enjoyable and the motorcycle gives you that feel of being well-built and being premium. A parallel-twin engined streetfighter that looks muscular and is likely to be popular too. The pricing is par for the course and we expect to see quite a few of these on Indian roads in the coming months. For those who found the RS 457 too committed or extreme, the Tuono 457 presents itself as a fantastic alternative.