Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India Priced At Rs 3.95 Lakh

Aprilia Tuono 457 is the smallest bike of its name in India
Aprilia India has launched the Tuono 457 in the Indian market expanding the line of bikes based on the 457 platform. It comes at a starting price of Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the bike made its debut at the EICMA in November 2024 and comes with a design separating it from the family of bigger bikes with the "Tuono" moniker. Prospective consumers can book the bike from today onwards. Meanwhile, the deliveries are scheduled to begin in first week of March.
The bike will be sold alongside its bigger sibling the Tuono 660 and features a slightly less aggressive appearance compared to the RS47. This is evident in the headlamp arrangement, where the brand has used a completely new tiple headlight cluster. A closer look reveals a small lip as well. It also gets a new design for the tank. Another unique quality of the bike is its underbelly exhaust. All of this will be complemented by two color schemes: red with black and white with silver.
The Aprilia Tuono 457 utilizes the same aluminum frame as the RS457. However, in contrast to the RS457, it provides a more relaxed and upright riding position. The suspension system of the bike features preload-adjustable upside-down (USD) front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking system consists of single discs on both ends, mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Regarding features, the motorcycle will include a TFT dashboard that enhances the rider's interaction with the bike. It will also support Bluetooth connectivity, which opens doors to a variety of additional features. The bike will provide riding modes, traction control, and ABS as part of its feature offerings.
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is powered by a 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which is also used by the RS457, as mentioned earlier. This engine is tuned to generate 46.6 bhp of power and 43.5 Nm of maximum torque. The brand claims this is an industry leading power-to-weight ratio. It works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox, which can be optionally equipped with a bi-directional quick-shifter.
