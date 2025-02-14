Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.01 Lakh, Rivals Hero Xtreme 125R

Bajaj has now launched a new variant for the NS 125, with ABS. The new variant aids the NS125 with a more modern braking setup, further elevating the safety quotient. The motorcycle now gets a single-channel ABS and is a tough competitor to the Hero Xtreme 125. Surprisingly, Bajaj has not introduced any other changes for the new variant. Here are the details you must check out.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Engine And Powertrain

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has a 124.45 cc, 4-Stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Ei Engine. It is capable of delivering a peak power of 11.82 Hp and a max torque of 11 Nm.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Hardware

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 stands on 17-inch wheels cladded with telescoping forks at the front and mono-shock suspension at the rear. It weighs 144 kg, with a seat height and ground clearance of 805mm and 179mm, respectively.

The TFT screen is capable of Bluetooth connectivity and offers information like gear position, average fuel economy, real-time fuel economy, and more.



Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Price And Rivals

The latest version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, with single channel ABS, has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.01 lakh. With the addition of ABS, it now offers tough competition to the Hero Xtreme 125R. The other competitors of the Pulsar NS125 are- the TVS Raider and the Honda SP125.