Triumph Scrambler T4 Spied; India Launch Soon

Triumph did well to launch the Speed T4, a less-specced and less expensive variant of the Speed 400, which made the Triumph brand even more accessible to people looking to buy their premium, 400 cc motorcycle. Barely a few months later, spyshots of a low-cost variant of the Scrambler 400 X have been revealed, which suggest that Triumph Motorcycles India is getting ready to launch a Scrambler T4 as well. From what we understand, the power and torque output will be similar to that of the Speed T4 and there seem to be a few design changes as well.

The Speed T4 has the same displacement as the Speed 400 but makes 10 bhp and 1.5 Nm less. In total, the T4 makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm along with 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Triumph says that the Speed T4 offers up to 80 per cent of torque at 2,500 rpm and below, which makes it easier to ride in the city, with less gearshifts. Expect the Scrambler T4 to get the same state of tune.

The Scrambler T4 gets a few changes visually as well. It gets a blacked-out USD fork, single-piece seat, different alloys and is likely to have different badging as well. The rear grab-rail and the rear fender are done in black as well. What is also missing are the handguards and the taillight is a new unit. The instrument console seems to be the same as the one on the Speed T4. You also see a new plastic panel on both sides, which isn't seen on the standard Scrambler 400 X. Expect the Triumph Scrambler T4 to skip on traction control as well.

So, with less features and a lower spec engine, we expect the Triumph Scrambler T4 to carry a sticker price of about Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 less than that of the Scrambler 400 X, which is currently priced at Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle spotted seems to be production ready and we expect Triumph Motorcycles India to launch the Scrambler T4 in the coming months.

Source: ON LINE TECH YT